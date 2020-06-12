Menu
MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
