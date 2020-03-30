Police keeping residents honest

NOW is not the time to be hold mass gatherings in the region, with police able to issue on-the-spot fines of more than $1000 to individuals.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and at the direction of the National Cabinet, the Queensland Police Service said community members could expect to see an increase in police ensuring compliance of public health directions and taking enforcement action against those ignoring the laws.

Senior-Sergeant Nick Paton, from the Biloela police, said officers would be forced into action where people flagrantly disregarded the rules.

“We don’t want to have to be around there being Big Brother to people, issuing fines and splitting up parties,” Snr-Sgt Paton said.

“We now have the power to close the party down if there are more than the allotted people allowed, not just if it is noisy.

“People are hurting at the moment and we don’t want to have to them hurting anymore.”

If a person does not comply with the quarantine directions, penalties of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672.50 for corporations may apply.

Officers can also issue on-the-spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

“Our commissioner has asked us to follow the motto: Compassion Communicate, Compliance,” Snr-Sgt Paton said.

“That is dealing with people with understanding, maintaining compassion and ensuring compliance with the directives.

“Compliance might be just reminding people to do the right thing if they are standing around in the groups or splitting them up.

“If people adhere to the rules that we will find these will all be over a lot quicker then if they are disregarding directives.”

He highlighted that, although calls for service had been slightly lower in the past couple of weeks, police remained especially vigilant of domestic violence.

“There is no excuse for domestic violence and that will still be dealt with accordingly,” Snr-Sgt Paton said.

“There will be no leniency shown, violence is not the answer.

“People are losing their jobs and we will have that in mind when we are dealing with people that they are having hard times.”

If a member of the public is aware of a potential breach of self-isolation, or business not complying with the new directions, they can report through the Policelink App or contact Policelink 131 444 for more important matters.