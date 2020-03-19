Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

Police will be conducting investigations today to determine whether the fire was suspicious. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A HOME was burnt to the ground last night in Wowan, with police investigating today to determine whether the fire was suspicious.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire at a location off Don Street at 10.51pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene, with the first arriving at 11.20pm.

On arrival, the home had been destroyed by the fire.

Fireys extinguished the fire at 12.01am and left the scene an hour and a half later.

Paramedics were on standby, however no persons required assessment or transport to hospital.

Police also attended and confirmed no one was at home at the time.

A police spokesperson said at this time they are unable to determine the cause of the fire.

Police will be conducting investigations today to determine whether the fire was suspicious.