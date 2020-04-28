Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
News

Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

POLICE are hunting for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight on April 26, a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie, police say. 

Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media
Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media

Police have identified Luke Watts (pictured above) as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who knows where Luke Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.

If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media
If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately on Triple Zero (000).

armed robbery gympie-crime gympie police gympie wanted wanted for questioning
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics The coronavirus pandemic has had a multibillion-dollar impact on the Queensland Budget, leaving the State Government scrambling to fill the black hole.

        Govt ordered to pay Biloela asylum family $200k

        premium_icon Govt ordered to pay Biloela asylum family $200k

        News Federal Government ordered to pay Biloela asylum-seeker family

        Families commemorate war heroes by lighting the dawn

        premium_icon Families commemorate war heroes by lighting the dawn

        News Residents pay their respects to the Anzacs amid the coronavirus pandemic

        Two workers being treated after grain feeder falls

        premium_icon Two workers being treated after grain feeder falls

        News Rescue helicopter en route as paramedics treat two patients