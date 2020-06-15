Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police confirm Chinchilla Weir body was Kaydence

by Thomas Chamberlin
15th Jun 2020 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed human remains found at the Chinchilla Weir are those of missing toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills.

Police found the remains in March and after tests today confirmed the remains were of the three-year-old.

Detectives later charged the toddler's mother Sinitta Dawita and her partner Tane Desatge with murder and torture.

Parents of missing Chinchilla girl Kaydence Dawita Mills; Sinitta Mills and Tane Desatge have been charged with the girl’s murder.
Parents of missing Chinchilla girl Kaydence Dawita Mills; Sinitta Mills and Tane Desatge have been charged with the girl’s murder.

 

"As the matter is before court, police are not in a position to provide further information," police said in a statement today.

Originally published as Police confirm Chinchilla Weir body was missing girl

More Stories

Show More
chinchilla weir crime death editors picks kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison’s update on COVID-19 includes an apology over 'no slavery' comments, a stern warning to protestors and news about international students. ,

        30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        premium_icon 30+ CQ businesses cash in on $4.2M in mining contracts

        Business The companies are working with BMA to prepare one of its mines for the rollout of...

        Contractors to bring $6 million boost to Biloela

        premium_icon Contractors to bring $6 million boost to Biloela

        News Workers to follow strict COVID health guidelines during the overhaul of a CQ power...

        Kids let loose on new $200k playground

        premium_icon Kids let loose on new $200k playground

        News Banana Shire students enjoy their first outing on the school’s new $254,000...