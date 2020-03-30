Police conduct over 250 vehicle checks at border

Police were conducting border checks on vehicles crossing border at Mungindi and Hebel.

THE Balonne Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) has been advised that police are conducting border checks on vehicles crossing the border at Mungindi and Hebel.

LDMG Chair Richard Marsh said police yesterday stopped 254 vehicles of which six were given a self-quarantine direction and 249 were exempted under the Queensland Government border crossing exemption guidelines.

"We were advised that the majority of people crossing the border into our Shire were people who reside on or close to the border," he said.

"We have been assured that all vehicles are being stopped and questioned in line with the directions provided to police by Queensland Health.

"The LDMG thanks the Queensland Police Service for their efforts in monitoring the border crossings during these unprecedented times."

Council advises they would also ask police to move on any campers in the Shire's public camping grounds which have now been closed.

Mr Marsh urged families to ensure children were not wandering the streets.

"The rest of the community is being asked to avoid non-essential travel and social distancing, but having children wandering the streets exposes not only the children, but also their family and community to the risk of COVID-19," he said.

"With the schools having student free days next week and then two weeks of school holidays it is important that our residents abide by Queensland Health directives to avoid all non-essential travel, stay home and practice appropriate hygiene to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

"Schools will be open next week for those parents who must work.

"If we all abide by the government's advice on social distancing, personal hygiene and non-essential travel then as a community we can stay safe and get through this pandemic."