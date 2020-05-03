Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Crime

Car drives wrong way down Esplanade during beach chase

Felicity Ripper
3rd May 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for information to locate the driver of a black Mitsubishi Outlander which crashed into parked cars yesterday.

Officers patrolling Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba noticed the SUV driving in an erratic manner and attempted to pull it over about 3.15pm.

As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated away before making a left hand turn onto Mooloolaba Esplanade, travelling against the flow of traffic.

The SUV then sideswiped a parked sedan before travelling through a garden bed, onto the footpath and through two steel bollards, narrowly missing a number of pedestrians.

The car then continued onto Brisbane Road and was located abandoned a short time later on Tarwarri Crescent.

More Stories

crash police police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man's surprise $100k win from $5 scratchie

        premium_icon CQ man's surprise $100k win from $5 scratchie

        Money He first thought had won $10,000 until he went to the newsagency and found out it was $100,000.

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        ‘Sweaty selfies’ keeping people active

        premium_icon ‘Sweaty selfies’ keeping people active

        News Gym owners are keeping clients accountable by getting them to share selfies