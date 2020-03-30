Menu
PM’s weird idea of what’s ‘essential’

by Hannah Paine
30th Mar 2020 12:13 PM

 

As Australians face stricter distancing measures to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left people puzzled thanks to his rather offbeat example of what he considers an essential item.

Last night Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a raft of new rules that included restricting gatherings to just two people and that people should only leave the house for "for what you need, food and essential supplies".

When quizzed on what he meant by leaving the home only for what you need and "essential supplies", Mr Morrison replied: "I will give you an example. Our kids are at home now, as are most kids, and Jenny went out yesterday and bought them a whole bunch of jigsaw puzzles.

Jigsaw puzzles are definitely essential supplies in the Morrison household. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
"I can assure you over the next few months we will consider those jigsaw puzzles absolutely essential.

"It is important that parents and families and households can get the things that they need to completely change the way they are going to live for the next six months at least, and so what we have done is sought to be practical about these issues.

"I mean, people are buying sporting equipment at the moment - gym mats and things like that - so they can exercise at home. These are things they are going to need."

While Mr Morrison was simply explaining what was considered an "essential supply", choosing puzzles as an example, well, puzzled Australians.

'I'M NOT QUITE SURE WHAT THAT IS': PM ON BARRE

Mr Morrison's puzzle reference comes as he sent Twitter into a spin at a press conference last Tuesday with his confusion over what barre was while announcing the exercise was now on the list of banned activities.

"Community and recreation centres, health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre - I hope I pronounced that correctly," he said.

"I might need some help with that, I'm not quite sure what that is to be honest - but B-A-R-R-E, for those looking for the specific definition, and spin facilities, saunas, bath houses, wellness centres."

Mr Morrison gave Australians an unexpectedly hilarious moment last week with his absolute confusion over what barre was.
Mr Morrison clearly had no idea what barre, a ballet-inspired pilates exercise, was and even pronouncing it wrong (he said bar-re, rather than the one syllable barre) was soon seized on by viewers.

Meanwhile, others admitted that, like Mr Morrison, they had no idea what barre was either.

Data from Google showed that searches for the term "barre" surged exponentially at the same time as Mr Morrison's press conference, meaning that a lot of us also had no idea what the exercise was.

Speaking to reporters again on Friday, Mr Morrison said he had learnt what barre was after seeing all the memes about his slip-up - but still couldn't quite manage to pronounce it correctly.

Originally published as PM's weird idea of what's 'essential'

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health politics scott morrison

