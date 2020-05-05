Making preparations for packed out pubs

COMING BACK: Leichhardt Hotel manager Hayley Bennett can’t wait to see the local clientele back at the bar.

BANANA Shire pub owners are eagerly awaiting the all clear from the Federal Government to reopen their bars to the public.

Leichhardt Hotel manager Hayley Bennett said she and her team are eagerly waiting to see when they can serve a cold beer on tap.

"Once we reopen everybody will be here and I plan to have some form of reopening party," Ms Bennett said.

"It will be good to have everything back to normal and have all my staff back.

"We've done some maintenance and the stuff you don't get time to do normally and made the place more welcoming overall.

"Yes we have laid off people but a lot here have second jobs so it hasn't affected them to much and some have found other jobs."

Biloela Hotel owner and operator Jamie Matheson said he has used this time to be proactive in drawing up new menus, cocktails and enhancing the entertainment schedule in preparation for the relaunch of a night at the pub.

"We are on the front foot ready to go," Mr Matheson said.

"There'll be an influx and initial spike when reopened then back to business as usual.

"We lost the heart of our business, our whole focus was the bistro and beer garden that's the heart and soul of the place.

"We've been able to restructure back to takeaway which has been very popular."

Mr Matheson is hoping there'll be clarification this Friday when National Cabinet meet on a tentative date pubs could reopen and what that would look like.

"I know there was a beat going around the industry that if they do reopen soon, there'll be full table service and nobody can go to the bar," Mr Matheson said.

"That wouldn't be viable with 40 people allowed in the place and 10 staff on.

"The Northern Territory I think will be a good blueprint to how it will all work."

The Leichhardt Hotel have being getting by with their bottleshop service and takeaway meals Monday-Friday which has been well supported by the locals.

"Our sales in the bottleshop haven't changed much so we are getting enough business through here to manage," Ms Bennett said.

"It's still a huge difference to what we'd have with the bar.

"We've lost not having the bar income but we are still making a fair profit to keep us going."

Until the Federal Government give clarification to the possible social guidelines pub and hotel owners will need to follow, Mr Matheson said it's all ifs, buts and maybes right now.