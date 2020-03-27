Physical court appearances restricted by judge

HANDED DOWN: Until further notice all Queensland court appearances will be conducted on the phone or by video.

HANDED DOWN: Until further notice all Queensland court appearances will be conducted on the phone or by video.

UNTIL further notice, all Queensland court appearances will be conducted on the phone or by video.

Queensland Chief Magistrate, Judge Terry Gardiner, has issued two new practice directions in response to the developing Covid-19 pandemic.

The practice directions implement a consistent statewide approach to hearing all matters in Magistrates Courts and Children’s Court (when constituted by a Magistrate) from March 30.

Until further notice, there will be no physical appearances in any matter, except by an aggrieved party in an urgent private domestic violence application, members of the media, or with leave of the Court.

Instead all matters will be conducted by telephone or video conference, including appearances by people in custody.

Magistrates courts will hear those matters listed in the practice direction.

These will include overnight custody arrests, urgent domestic violence and child protection applications, and domestic violence applications currently before the Court which have not been considered.

Apart from the specified matters, all civil and criminal matters currently before the Court will be adjourned to a date to be fixed.

The Court will continue to accept applications to hear matters where delay would cause substantial prejudice to a party.

A magistrate will consider the application and decide whether the matter will be heard.

The practice directions will reduce the number of people present in Queensland’s magistrates courts, consistent with current health advice regarding social distancing, and limit the opportunities for transmission of the virus within the community.

Queensland Courts have been reviewing all operations to ensure essential services are maintained consistent with health advice.

This has included expanding the use of telephone, audio visual equipment and digital technology to reduce the numbers of people required to attend court.

Magistrates Courts Practice Direction 3/2020 – Court Arrangements (Covid-19) and Children’s Court (Magistrates Courts) Practice Direction 1/2020 – Court Arrangements (Covid-19) in the Children’s Court when constituted by a magistrate are available on the Queensland Courts website.