Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Petrol thrown’ before massive blaze at Coast marina

3rd Jun 2020 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE suspect arson is the cause of a massive fire that destroyed several boats at Hope Island Marina last night.

Witnesses claim two people were seen throwing petrol onto one of the boats before it was engulfed in flames at about 11.15pm.

The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.
The incident happened at Hope Island Marina at about 11.15pm last night.

MORE NEWS

'Unbelievable': Coast building industry thrown a lifeline

Shocking fate of new Dreamworld rollercoaster

Premier dining and retail strip gutted my mass exodus

 

The fire quickly spread to neighbouring boats, with at least three believed to have been completely destroyed.

Multiple fire trucks attended the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm to come forward.

More to follow

Originally published as 'Petrol thrown' before massive blaze at Coast marina

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fire gold coast hope island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steering the Banana Shire through COVID recovery

        premium_icon Steering the Banana Shire through COVID recovery

        News Business representatives and local government team up to promote economic development and exciting business opportunities for the future

        High school students enjoy home learning

        premium_icon High school students enjoy home learning

        News Biloela high school students share their thoughts and school experiences during a...

        Residents putting up a fight to keep beloved store

        premium_icon Residents putting up a fight to keep beloved store

        News The petition to keep Target Country in Biloela is now live with a goal of three...

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip