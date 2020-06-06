Petition to push call for more reef science

Executive officer of Bundaberg Canegrowers and Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group Tanya Howard speaks about the need to overturn reef regulations. Picture: Mike Knott.

Executive officer of Bundaberg Canegrowers and Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group Tanya Howard speaks about the need to overturn reef regulations. Picture: Mike Knott.

A POLITICAL push led by Bundaberg Canegrowers is seeking to strike out reef management laws that came into effect six months ago.

Eight-hundred Queensland residents have so far signed a parliament petition which urges the State Government to create an office of Science Quality Assurance.

Its aim would be to test the science that underpins political decisions such as reef protection.

The petition is sponsored by Burnett MP Stephen Bennett who said he wanted the overturning of reef management laws to become an election issue, and that he had fought against the laws since they were introduced.

Mr Burnett avoided making a promise to overturn the legislation when asked if an LNP- led government would do so.

"There are some components of reef regulations that needed to happen," he said.

"But quite frankly what happened went a step too far with this onerous system.

"I do agree that we need to start to look at what water quality looks like, but that's not putting the onus on farmers."

Bundaberg Region Irrigators Group's executive officer Tanya Howard said the government was "strong-arming" the farming industry through over-regulation.

Ms Howard said it was putting bureaucratic and financial pressure on farmers, and that was why she encouraged people to sign the petition.

"We demand farmers be given a fair go. We feed the nation, we take care of our environment and we are being pushed to the wall with the growing tide of red tape and associated costs," she said.

The Department of Environment and Science was asked what benefit the regulations had for water quality in the Burnett catchment. It could not respond by deadline.

In September when the legislation was passed, Reef Water Quality Panel chairman Ian Chubb said reef science was not perfect but better than guesswork by "a long way".

"The science, the evidence, suggests a path to follow if we want a reef for our children and grandchildren to enjoy," Prof Chubb said.