Pet snake slithers 10km for a cheeky grocery run

SLITHERING SHOPPER: A pet python disappeared from its home and turned up at a grocery store in a nearby Lockyer Valley town.

WOOLWORTHS was the last place Barry Hicks would have thought to look for his missing snake.

And, according to Google Maps, the trip would have taken the python 1.5 hours to slither there after escaping from his enclosure at Regency Downs.

But that's exactly where Thorn the black-headed python headed on Saturday afternoon.

Barry, a lover of reptiles, discovered his 2.5 metre serpent had disappeared when he went to feed him.

"I must not have put the latch on properly," Barry said.

"I saw him on Friday afternoon but sometime during Friday night, he must have got out."

It was not what he expected to find after getting home from work.

"I got home on Saturday afternoon and went to feed him and he wasn't there," he said.

"I can't say what I thought - it wasn't real pleasant and I panicked a bit."

It wasn't the first time the creature had slithered from its lair, but normally Barry would see him emerging from the room.

"The side door was open so he must have gone straight out the door - gone," Barry said.

"He's gotten out once or twice before when he was smaller but we would see him come into the lounge room."

Barry and his sister Vicki Hicks turned the house upside down in the search for the serpent but it wasn't until Vicki took to social media that the pair received answers.

"I searched for him for an hour and a half and realised I was never going to see him again," Barry said.

"My sister posted a lost and found notice on a Facebook page and people just started messaging."

There were reports of a snake matching Thorn's description hanging out at a grocery store in Plainland, a 10-minute drive away from Barry's home.

"They said he looked like a snake they had seen down at Woolies," he said.

"It was the last place I ever thought I would find him."

Of the routes Google Maps suggested between Barry's home and Woolworths, the most direct path would have taken Thorn 1.5 hours, if he travelled at the speed of someone walking.

PANIC BUYING: The python travelled for more than an hour to get to Woolies on Saturday afternoon, giving panic buyers something to panic about.