Pet dog to blame for house fire

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
6th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
THE top floor of a Mangalore house has been destroyed after a pet dog knocked over a burning candle.

Crews from Bagdad, Brighton and Bridgewater attended the blaze on Mountford Drive just before 1pm today.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the top floor of the two-storey house.

Tasmania Fire Service said an investigation found the estimated damage to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

"A pet dog has accidentally knocked over a candle that was alight causing a fire," the statement read.

"The owners were at home at the time of the fire, however this is a timely reminder to ensure that lit candles are not left unattended."

