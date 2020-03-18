Pauline ‘trucking solution’ to restock shelves misses mark

Senator Pauline Hanson's trucking solution to "assist all Australians" in staying stocked up on the essentials during the coronavirus crisis has copped a backlash online.

In a letter the One Nation leader sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which she also shares on her Facebook page, Ms Hanson implores the Government to relax the current laws around rest breaks to keep drivers behind the wheel for longer.

"We cannot have a shortage of essential food and sanitary items during this vital time of need," the Senator writes.

"After speaking with the trucking industry, it is my suggestion to your Government that drivers carrying these products be restricted to an 8-hour break instead of the standard 12 hours."

But judging by the majority of comments reacting to the Facebook post, Ms Hanson hasn't won too many backers among the driving ranks.

Pauline Hanson's solution to keeping the shelves stocked.

"Pauline it's not truck drivers that need to do longer hours , it is the DISTRIBUTION CENTERS that need to get their act together & load & unload the trucks as they arrive & not have truckie sitting around for hours on end," writes Roz Nanna Turner.

"What a lot of the people commenting on this don't understand is that long distance truckies are paid on the kilometers they do -NOT BY THE HOUR , they are not paid to sit for hours at DC's waiting to be unloaded - if they were the price of a lot of things would go through the roof."

Adds Greg Pringle: "Pauline, I agree with you on most matters, but this time, not. As a former truck driver, I know you get extremely tired as it is. Yes, transport companies would love your idea to put trucks on the road longer. But I think you'll find that most drivers will tell you that they'll be pushed further and get dangerously tired."

Trevor Griffis said the answer lies in employing more drivers.

"The companies should be putting subbies on or more drivers 24 hour turn around possibly two up & Coles & Woolies & contractors sharing for now just get it done who cares if a Coles trailer has Woolies in it or other way around its time to turn a bit of blind eye to a couple of things."