Patient in serious condition after truck rollover

ON SCENE: The male patient in his 60s is in a serious but stable condition.

MULTIPLE QAS units, including a rescue helicopter, remain on the scene of a truck rollover on the Dawson Highway.

The QAS were called to the Dawson Highway between Biloela and Banana near Banana Holding Road at 3.30pm to treat a male patient in his 6os involved in a truck rollover.

A QAS spokesperson said the QAS required the help of the QFES to get the patient out of the truck.

The patient is in a serious but stable condition with chest and face injuries with spinal precautions.