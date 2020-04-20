Menu
ON SCENE: The male patient in his 60s is in a serious but stable condition.
News

Patient in serious condition after truck rollover

Aaron Goodwin
20th Apr 2020 5:30 PM
MULTIPLE QAS units, including a rescue helicopter, remain on the scene of a truck rollover on the Dawson Highway.

The QAS were called to the Dawson Highway between Biloela and Banana near Banana Holding Road at 3.30pm to treat a male patient in his 6os involved in a truck rollover.

A QAS spokesperson said the QAS required the help of the QFES to get the patient out of the truck.

The patient is in a serious but stable condition with chest and face injuries with spinal precautions.

car accident qas qfes rollover truck accident
Central Telegraph

