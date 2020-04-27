Parties and gatherings shut down

SHUT DOWN: Biloela police officers have shut down several small gatherings or parties recently in breach of the government’s Covid-19 health guidelines.

WARNINGS have been given out by police recently due to people attending small gatherings in breach of Covid-19 government guidelines.

Biloela police Senior Sergeant Nick Paton said there had been the odd small party or gathering of three to four people.

“Police have been around when there has been complaints about noise and people have been moved on from the parties to comply with the directives,” Snr Sgt Paton said.

“In general though we are finding very few people are disobeying the directions of the Chief Medical Officer.”

Snr Sgt Paton said people would be fined and given Covid-19 infringement notices if they were seen blatantly disregarding the directives given by the government.

“We are dealing with the community with compassion, communication and co-operation,” Snr Sgt Paton said.

“Some people weren't aware probably of the Chief Health Officer’s directions or they weren’t deliberately disobeying the directions without any thought for other people.

“To date we haven’t had to issue any penalty infringement notices for disobeying any of the directives made.”

Modified patrolling and an increased police presence on the region’s highways has been under way.

Snr Sgt Paton said officers had a heightened sense of awareness surrounding the virus and they behaved a little differently and were more conscious of being in contact with people.

“With the easing of restrictions next weekend I hope the community doesn’t become complacent, I’d encourage them to carry on as they have been so far,” Snr Sgt Paton said.

“Be aware of social distancing and the directions that are in place.”

More than $1.8 million in Covid-19 infringement notices have been handed out by Queensland Police.