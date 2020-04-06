Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
Information

Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

6th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY six flights are landing into the Northern Territory from interstate today.

In a sign of how border restrictions are keeping people away, only three interstate flights are landing in Darwin today.

QF824 will arrive from Brisbane at 12.05pm, QF850 will arrive from Perth at 1.45pm and an AirNorth flight from Townsville lands in Darwin at 3.50pm.

coronaviruspromo

All passengers will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they land.

In Alice Springs, only three flights from interstate are landing today.

Emirates flight EK5796 arrives from Melbourne at 11.55am while Emirates flight EK5790 arrives from Sydney at 12.10pm.

Emirates flight EK5723 arrives from Adelaide at 4.30pm.

Originally published as Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

airlines closed borders coronavirus flights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        News More than 60 guests come together to say thanks and celebrate

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends