Online learning a crash-course for students and parents

ACTIVE MINDS: Moura State School’s Max and Archie Mallinson have been using NAPLAN and assorted activity booklets during today’s statewide outage of the Learning Place.

IT HASN'T been the ideal start to five weeks of online learning for state school students and teachers, with a statewide outage on the Education Department's learning platform this morning.

Moura's Anglea Mallinson said her and her sons, Max (grade 5) and Archie (grade 3) have been unable to access the Learning Place so far today and have been told by Moura State School to be patient and keep trying.

"The teachers are trying their hardest when they've got 20-25 parents they have to accommodate and please so you have to sit back and be patient," Mrs Mallinson said.

"There's always going to be teething problems whatever they do and we just need to move on."

Just minutes into the first day of Term 2, parents have reportedly been unable to access the Learning Place and the Learning at Home websites.

The Learning Place is the main portal for students to access school work and virtual platforms including Blackboard and Ed Studio.

Redeemer Lutheran College principal Sandra Wass said Prep-Year 12 students today accessed either One Note or Seesaw on their Microsoft 365 device with no major hiccups.

"We knew today would be a day we'd spend some time working through hiccups but we didn't have crashes," Mrs Wass said.

"Just speaking to kids in secondary school they gave today an eight out of ten.

"From our feedback, our prerecorded lessons have been fantastic, combine with students having the ability to work when it suits them and the family.

"Today was as successful as it could have been, if we thought today was going to be perfect were would've been deluded."

Mrs Mallinson said she and her husband Craig travelled around Australia for six months last year with Max and Archie where the boys continued their education via NAPLAN workbooks and other activity booklets.

The two boys have been lucky enough to continue working through those booklets today with the Learning Place outage.

"Kids don't spend five hours a day learning on a school day," Mrs Mallinson said.

"They have lunch breaks, the teachers take 35-40 minutes for a maths lesson then walk around and help all the students.

I don't expect the kids to have that much work to do."

Mrs Wass said that 35 per cent of students physically attended school today which was about what she expected given a "large demographic of the school included essential workers."

"In primary school our message is literacy and numeracy are our priorities," Mrs Wass said.

"We know five weeks isn't going to make or break learning for the rest of their life so I disagree with Scott Morrison a little on that.

"It is really important that literacy and numeracy is progressed and anything else we are considering a bonus.

"In year 11 and 12 they should work on all their subjects because have left time to play with."

The State Government has recommended that families access Reading Eggs and Matheltics at this stage.