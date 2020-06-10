Menu
Traffic from Woombye three-car crash
Breaking

Woman seriously injured as car crashes into oncoming traffic

Ashley Carter
Amber Hooker
by and
10th Jun 2020 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
A WOMAN in her 50s has suffered multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd at Woombye this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, near Blackall St, at 7.45am.

Nambour Fire Station Officer Bob Giffin said it appeared the woman, aged in her 50s, had suffered a medical incident and veered onto the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.

Her ute flipped and landed in the median strip on its roof, trapping her inside. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the car door and get her to safety.

"We just removed the seatbelt, it was the only thing that was holding her in place because (the car) was upside down," Mr Giffin said.

"We just supported her and brought her out gently with assistance from (paramedics)."

One person is trapped after a three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd this morning.
One person is trapped after a three-vehicle crash on Nambour Connection Rd this morning. Amber Hooker


The woman has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said. She is in a serious but stable condition and critical care paramedics were on-board for transport.

A second patient, a man in his 50s, suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition. A third patient declined further treatment.

Mr Giffin said the crash should serve as a reminder to motorists to slow down and drive to conditions.

"We've had a little bit of rain so the roads will be slippery," he said. 

Traffic was at a standstill in both lanes of Nambour Connection Rd, with traffic also affecting the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway.

Drivers have been warned to expect lengthy delays and to show patience.

