Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.
The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.
Breaking

One person dead in fiery Bruce Highway crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Apr 2020 7:41 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has died in a fiery head-on crash that has closed the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash near The Leap where two vehicles collided about 6.10pm.

A fire broke out in one of the vehicles as a result of the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.

Three people travelling in one of the vehicles were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions.

Among them were two women, aged 17 and 20, who were able to get out of the vehicle at the scene.

They were assessed by Queensland Ambulance paramedics for non-significant injuries, a spokesman said.

A man was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He suffered some trauma and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce highway fatal car crash mackay mackay police qld the leap
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        Moura businesses play vital role in student development

        News More than 60 guests come together to say thanks and celebrate

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

        News Cruise ship deaths, long queues at the border, questions over tests

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends