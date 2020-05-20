One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed one new COVID-19 case has been recorded in Queensland, with a woman in her 70s testing positive in Brisbane's north.

The woman returned from India via Singapore two months ago, and while that is outside the incubation period, Dr Jeannette Young said they believed the infection may have been picked up internationally.

Queensland's total cases now sits at 1058 with just 12 still active.

The Premier also stuck to her guns on when the Queensland border would open, with Dr Young backing up Ms Palasczcuk's plan to aim for September while continuing to review the situation.

At one point Ms Palasczcuk accused a journalist off camera of "putting words in her mouth" as both the Premier and Dr Young passionately defended their border plan.

The Premier said yesterday was a record testing day with more than 4000 tests conducted. More than 165,000 tests have now been conducted.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said authorities hoped to get to 5000 tests in one day.

Queensland Health has also now finished testing 74 Rockhampton residents who were exposed to a nurse who contracted coronavirus and all have returned negative results.

The briefing comes after another day of zero new cases yesterday, with revelations that initial modelling showed the Queensland death toll would be 20 times greater than the total number of cases that have actually been recorded.

With continued good news on the cases front, attention is now being directed on how to kickstart the Queensland economy and open the borders to domestic tourism.

A list of 20 key tourism projects have been highlighted as keys to bringing money back into the state, ranging from the $2 billion Great Keppel Island Resort redevelopment to building 25 cabins at the historic Paronella Park rainforest castle attraction on the Cassowary Coast.

Former Premier Peter Beattie has also outlined his 10-point plan to recovery, while small businesses are in line for $10,000 grants to help them survive the crisis.

Originally published as One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference