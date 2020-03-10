Menu
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

