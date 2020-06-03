On your marks, get set and season is a go!

KEEN AS: The Biloela Little Athletics Club is very excited to be back in action come July.

KEEN AS: The Biloela Little Athletics Club is very excited to be back in action come July.

TALENTED young athletes around the region will soon return to the track with the Biloela Little Athletics Club resuming its season on July 12.

Biloela Little Athletics Club committee member Joselyn Thornton said that the club set the return date after meeting on the weekend where they also set the membership prices and season length.

“Stage two isn’t practical for us for just 20 people so we decided July was best,” Thornton said.

“We aren’t a big club which is better in that we don't have to worry about to many people.

“They wouldn't let us resume the season if they thought we couldn't.”

This year’s season will be 16 weeks in length compared to last year’s 19 week season and as a result of COVID-19 all the state championships for 2020 have been cancelled but kids can still qualify for the 2021 championships at regional events.

“Over a season we have some away events in Moura, Rockhampton and Gracemere and compete with clubs in our region so we lose that with no events set yet,” Thornton said.

“If those clubs set events and it falls in we could offer that to the kids but at this stage it looks like just regionals in week 10, which, if you want to go to states next year you have to do.

“We also have the option of doing the Spring carnival in Bundaberg as well so it gives us another place to compete instead of Biloela.

“So we’ve cut a bit at the start of the season but our club, being a winter club, still gets the opportunity to compete otherwise it would only be summer clubs that would get the chance.”

The club will hold meets each Sunday where they will rotate the athletes through five athletic events in order to give the kids an opportunity to get some PBs.

“We have to follow the guidelines, the signs of 1.5m distance, hand sanitiser at each station and when we set up our stations, particularly shotput and discuss where all the kids are touching equipment,” Thornton said.

“We will make them aware they need to the follow rules.

“It’s good that we are outdoors and we don’t have to use a lot of equipment or buy any more.”

Thornton said the club has applied for $2,000 in funding form the State Government under the repurposing of $51 million worth of sports funding for clubs across the state to run COVID safe seasons.

“We aren’t going to have a second trail day as such but anyone that wants to come down and trial is welcome to do so,” Thornton said.

“Everyone is eligible for two trials but for anymore you must be a registered member.”