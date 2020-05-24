Obama tweet comes back to bite Trump

Another of Donald Trump's old tweets has come back to bite him.

The US President this weekend played golf for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago.

His return to the course on Saturday was the latest sign that he wants the country back to pre-outbreak times, even as the US death toll from the virus nears 100,000 which is twice what he once predicted it would be.

But the President has been accused of hypocrisy after a handful of tweets from 2014 resurfaced.

Mr Trump levied frequent criticism of Barack Obama's regular golf outings when he was president.

"Can you believe that with all of the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter," Mr Trump tweeted in October 2014 during the ebola epidemic in West Africa.

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

In an interview on Fox and Friends around the same time, Mr Trump criticised then-president Obama for his love of playing golf, saying: "When you're president, you sort of say, like, 'I'm gonna give it up for a few years and I'm gonna really focus on the job'.

Mr Trump added: "There are times to play and there are times that you can't play and it sends the wrong signal."

Mr Trump's golf outing this weekend came a day after Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator, said that it was okay for people to be outdoors this weekend as long as they took appropriate safety precautions.

Mr Trump pulled away from the White House on a sunny morning wearing a white polo shirt, white cap and dark slacks.

Photographs showed him swinging a golf club and driving alone in a cart on the course at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The White House had no comment on the President's activities at the club, but said he and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had discussed the pandemic's effect on the global economy on Saturday.

The golf trip was Mr Trump's first visit to one of his money-making properties since March 8, when he visited his private golf club in West Palm Beach during a weekend at his Florida home.

Originally published as Obama tweet comes back to bite Trump