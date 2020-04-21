NUMBERS CRUNCHED: Economic impact of Covid-19

MINIMAL IMPACT: The economic fallout in the Banana Shire from Covid-19 is minimal compared to other regions.

MINIMAL IMPACT: The economic fallout in the Banana Shire from Covid-19 is minimal compared to other regions.

THE Banana Shire's economy has continued to perform close to normal output during the Covid-19 pandemic a study has found.

Last week Professor of Regional Economic Development at CQ University, John Rolfe, completed his study, 'Varying impacts of Covid-19 across Queensland Regions'.

In his findings, Mr Rolfe estimated that 18 per cent of the Banana Shire's economy has been adversely affected by Covid-19 controls and restrictions.

"The Banana Shire is less sensitive to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 controls compared to Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton and Gladstone," Mr Rolfe said.

"The 18 per cent is made up of the hospitality sector, the arts and recreation, the personal services and the retail sector.

"That's because the Banana Shire is much more weighted towards agriculture and mining and the service sector is a slightly smaller proportion of the economy there."

In Moura, Country Atmosphere Cafe owner Rick Riddell said he is fortunate that before the Covid-19 restrictions his cafe already relied on takeaway for 40 per cent of their sales.

"The locals are doing well at getting takeaway at the moment to keep the takeaway places rolling along," Mr Riddell said.

"We get a lot of the teachers, hospital staff and workers get food each day anyway which hasn't changed to much.

"People are trying to get around to each takeaway and spend what they can."

Mr Riddell feared that by now the government would have closed down cafes and pubs to the full extent but he's thankful to have any staff losses yet.

"We went to the staff and told them their hours would be cut down a bit but we are going to try and keep everybody on," Mr Riddell said.

Using a combination of data from the Queensland Government and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Mr Rolfe estimated what the likely impacts were from Covid-19 controls in all the different regions in Queensland.

Mr Rolfe said that for Central Queensland as a whole, it was a 20-80 split, with 20 per cent of the region's economy negatively affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.

"In areas like the Banana Shire and Central Highlands you have a lot of the hospitality and personal services are related to industry, not reliant on tourism," Mr Rolfe said.

"When you go to Cairns and the Gold Coast when you take tourism out, those personal service and hospitality sectors are almost completely obliterated."

A number of cafes and pubs across the Banana Shire having to lay off staff recently to adjust there business models and survive.

Mr Rolfe said that although the hospitality and retail sectors make up 20 per cent of Australia's economy, they employ a lot of people which is why there's been a widespread impact.

"I estimated that the impact across Queensland in those workforces is a 13 per cent drop and the government support is shielding a lot of them form directly losing their jobs," Mr Rolfe said.

"When you look at the income side, it's only a 8 per cent hit on income because these are relatively low paying sectors even though it affects so many people."