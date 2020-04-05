Cops warn Nine: ‘Stop the MAFS dramas’

Overworked police will warn Channel 9, Endemol Shine and ­celebrity agents that they do not have the time to be unwitting participants in the next season of Married At First Sight.

Multiple contestants have filed police reports in recent years, sometimes with a paparazzo in tow, leaving police bemused and frustrated - ­especially when it later becomes a ­storyline on the reality TV show.

"I'm going to go to Channel 9 myself before the next series airs to say this is something you need to warn all the contestants about," a senior police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Sunday Telegraph.

"It has happened a lot this year. We take all police reports seriously, but what's happening with MAFS contestants is a gee-up. We are in the midst of 24/7 dramas."

Natasha Spencer complained about a leaked nude video. Picture: Instagram

MORE NEWS

25 cases of COVID-19 linked to Sydney childcare centre

Tom Gleeson on the Logies being cancelled

The promise David Campbell made to his kids about COVID-19

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and officers being required to enforce social-distancing rules as well as assist health workers, police said they had an enormous workload.

This season, a number of contestants have gone to police, including Natasha Spencer who filed a complaint over a nude video of her.

Last month, Mikey Pembroke filed a complaint at Mosman police station after threats were made against him.

Police leave Channel 9 after an alleged threat was made against Mikey Pembroke. Picture: DIIMEX

Both times the paparazzi just happened to be there to record the drama. It is not suggested the contestants themselves organised the paparazzi to be there.

In recent years multiple former contestants have also found themselves involved with police.

Most recently police took out an AVO against 2019 contestant Cyrell Paule following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Love Island's Eden Dally.

Eden Dally and Cyrell Paule are still together despite police taking out an AVO against Dally in 2019. Picture: Instagram

The pair remain together but are scheduled to return to court on April 14. No charges were laid.

"I find it difficult that every time someone from Married At First Sight turns up to the police station, they have a pap with them," the police officer said.

"To my mind, their agent is just trying to get them some cash for a story.

"If there is no pap there, no one is going to know about it and no one is going to write about it."

This behaviour has prompted senior police to warn officers to be wary of reality TV stars.

"I have cautioned commanders not to be dismissive of reports, but to be mindful that paps will often be present when someone presents because they were coming thick and fast," he said.

He believes Nine and the production company should also take more responsibility for disputes that arise on the show.

Originally published as NSW cops warn Nine: 'Stop the MAFS dramas'