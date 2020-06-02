Not lacing up the boots just yet

HOLD UP: Biloela soccer clubs scrambling to begin training are not happy with the 20 people per venue rule for training set by the state government.

ALTHOUGH as of yesterday 20 people from a sporting club can train at their venue, clubs across the shire are still working through rules in order to lace up again.

Both the Biloela Valleys FC and Callide United FC contacted Callide MP Colin Boyce to write to the Queensland Premier and Ministers for Health and Sport, in an effort to change the 20 people per venue training restrictions to allow for 20 people per field.

Valleys committee member Dee-Anne Radke said just being allowed to have 20 people at training hinders the whole idea of getting people back into sport and being active.

“When youth are involved, we can implement they have their own equipment, balls and distancing but having 20 at training with 12-15 in one team, it proves difficult for age groups from five up to 16,” Radke said.

“It’s going to prove to difficult to do anything successfully.

“In everyone else that has happened, we've had more lenient rules and the restrictions had been more relaxed here in the outback shires.

Radke said that allowing 20 people per field would be enough for training both the senior and junior squads properly on their allocated training nights.

“We had a club meeting the other day and talked to coaches about starting training and what we need to implement for that happen,” Radke said.

“Everyone has been talking to players and getting expression of interest for those that want to continue

“We are mindful that it will be a shorter season and some may want to leave and come back next year.”

The Callide United FC will hold its first games on July 17 and 18 but in terms of training, the club will wait and see if the 20 per venue rule is altered with tentative plans currently to begin training at stage three restrictions.

Callide MP Colin Boyce has written to the Premier and Ministers and he said that this was another example of rules being set up with little or no consideration as to the practically of it in a rural area.

“It’s ridiculous that in this case the children already going to soccer be limited to that on a sporting oval,” Boyce said.

“It is hypocritical in my view not to allow extending the numbers of people at a facility like soccer training.

“The whole point of it is it’s impractical with children travelling in and out of town, who does and doesn’t get to train.”

Radke added that the club has applied for $2000 funding to buy cleaning equipment and other essentials as part of the State Government’s repurposing of $50 million of sports funding to get clubs ready to operate under new COVID-19 restrictions.