‘Not everyone can say they’ve done year 12 in lockdown’

SWITCHED ON: Biloela State High School students Callum Parker, Caitlyn De Git, Subin Tran and Liane Jornadel are happy to be back at school.

AFTER up to five weeks of remote learning, a number of Biloela high school students are rapt to be back in the classroom environment and learning from their teachers.

Biloela State High School senior school captains and Year 12s Callum Parker and Caitlyn De Git have relished the opportunity of now being able to have direct communication with their teachers in the classroom.

“It’s great to have more clarification on everything from teachers,” Ms De Git said.

“I missed that communication channel with my teachers.”

Mr Parker said he just missed chatting with the teachers and asking how their day was.

Junior school captains Subin Tran and Liane Jornadel have been loving the fact that they can no socialise with their friends in person and bounce ideas off each other in classroom learning.

“It’s been great to see our friends and we have had heaps to talk about,” Mr Tran said.

“We talked about the stuff we had to do at home like playing Minecraft which was of course part of the lesson.”

Deputy principal Tania Roach said that some students have struggled through readjusting to being back at school.

“When talking to these guys about it a lot of them liked learning from home and getting themselves into a different routine,” Mrs Roach said.

“Coming back to school some have struggled getting out of bed earlier especially with these colder mornings.

“Most have come back in renewed and some have a new appreciation for their teachers, especially those who struggled with home learning.”

Mrs Roach added that the teachers often joke about how much work they would get done without the students but it only took half a day until they missed their students.

“It was good to have the year 11s and 12s back alone for the first two weeks to get back into that routine,” Mrs Roach said.

“We hope the year 12s get to experience those events like formal and not miss out on them.

“There’s other regulations that will control that but we don't these guys missing out on any of that.”

The Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority (QCAA) has already removed one internal assessment for students and are still working with the Department of education on how the scoring of ATAR’s will change for Year 12s in Queensland.

“I know they are looking to put precautions in to give our grades a boost because of the stress that's happened this year,” Mr Parker said.

“Not everyone can say they’ve completed year 12 in quarantine and lockdown.”