Nostalgic Aussie dessert goes viral

It’s delicious comfort food in a bowl and so simple to make, no wonder this syrupy classic has fans raving.

It’s delicious comfort food in a bowl and so simple to make, no wonder this syrupy classic has fans raving.

Between the chillier autumn weather and the increased time we're spending at home, more and more people are turning to comfort food.

Whether it's homemade bread made lovingly with a DIY sourdough starter, or the perfect stew or bolognese, it's the classic dishes that are getting Aussies in the kitchen. This is definitely the case with the current viral dessert, Slow Cooker Golden Syrup Dumplings.

The recipe originated from the popular Facebook cooking page, Slow Cooker Recipes and Tips and it's an even easier take on the Australian classic.

"Golden syrup dumplings are always a hit in my house," read the Facebook post.

"I've been making these in the slow cooker for about three to four yrs (sic) now! They are an absolute winner every time!!!!"

The instructions calls for a simple scone recipe that's cooked in a golden syrup caramel for 60 to 90 minutes. For an even more decadent dessert, you could also serve the dumplings with whipped cream or ice cream.

Golden syrup dumplings are always a hit in my house 😋😋😋Golden Syrup Dumplings 😊 I've been making these in the slow... Posted by Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The result is a sumptuous, oozy winter warmer that has its fans raving.

"Thanks for the yummy recipe, hubby has been asking for these for years. I didn't realise how easy they would be to make," wrote one Facebook user.

"Made this last week - instant hit! Delicious," shared another.

"Am so going to make this," wrote another enthused reader.

Fans of the page also shared their own takes on the recipe which included substituting golden syrup for maple syrup and using an alternative flour to make a gluten-free version of the dumplings.

The dessert is an utter breeze to make thanks to the slow cooker. Picture: Facebook.

Slow cookers are fast becoming one of the most versatile isolation kitchen gadgets. Not only do they make cosy stews, pasta sauces and curries with minimal effort, home cooks can also use them to "bake" cakes, fudges and roast large amounts of meat.

Some of the other recipes shared on the Slow Cooker Recipes and Tips page include Chocolate Molten Lava Cake, Quiche Boats and Roast Beef.

Originally published as Nostalgic Aussie dessert goes viral