Hard comeback ahead for real estate sector

MOVING ON: Mark Simpson from Ray White Biloela says the real estate sector is facing challenges now similar to the 2007-2008 GFC.

A CENTRAL Queensland real estate agent says banks and landlords will chase business owners hard for what they are owed after coronavirus.

Unique Property Agents partner agent Leon Christiansen is confident that a number of Central Queensland hotels and pubs will not reopen after the crisis when they can't pay up the overdue rent and loans taken out from the banks to keep themselves afloat during the pandemic.

"I know of towns in Central Queensland that have motels where they can't pay the rent and are still getting charged the rent even if it's later," Mr Christiansen said.

"You have to go to the bank for $100,000 to advance you through the six months and then you're $100,000 or more behind.

"Once your income stops immediately, and if your place is fully closed, you're talking $20,000 in rent a month without your outgoing costs, so it's impossible."

Mr Christiansen said that a number of hotel and small business owners doing it tough now would be forced to either sell at a big discount price or through the banks taking over through mortgagee in possession when the dust settles from coronavirus.

"With the moratorium on and commercial landlords unable to kick tenants out for six months, after this all goes away if they aren't going to be fair and reasonable, which lots haven't been, there'll kick them out and demand the rent that's owing," Mr Christiansen said.

"What has happened overnight is every hotel, motel, caravan park and accommodation are sold on figures and when they crash nobody will want to sell for a few years to get their figures back.

"People can hold on for a while and the banks can give everybody a pause on their mortgage but they are still going to own it and build interest as well."

National Cabinet agreed that states and territories would implement a six-month moratorium on evictions for residential tenancies in financial distress due to the impacts of coronavirus.

Tenants who are suffering or have suffered excessive hardship because of the virus, who

cannot meet their rent commitments, cannot be evicted or listed in a tenancy database

for rent arrears.

Ray White Biloela principal agent Mark Simpson said that while it was impossible to predict the future, the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 was a similar situation facing the real estate sector.

"The difference between now and the GFC is the market came back off a record high as far as volume of sales and property value," Mr Simpson said.

"Money was difficult to get and to get funding for property but that isn't the situation now, the banks are really supportive and interest rates are cheaper now than what they were then.

"We do know the country will have massive debt and somewhere along the line that has to be paid back."

Mr Simpson said the rental vacancy rate hadn't deviated much in Biloela, a sign that residential tenants in the area hadn't yet been annihilated by the financial backlash of coronavirus.

Banana Shire Support Centre manager Mark Warnick predicts that the rate of homelessness and applications for crisis housing may increase in the coming months.

"We haven't seen an increased demand in family applications but we still get most of the requests from the single people," Mr Warnick said.

"If you're single on a basic Jobkeeper payment you can't afford rent in Biloela.

"I think that may change with additional payments but that's not sustainable.

"We have a waiting list for our crisis house, it's like a revolving door."