NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

NEXT YEAR: The Panthers hope to return to the field in 2021 after the Central Burnett competition cancelled its season last night.

THE Biloela Panthers will have to wait until 2021 to lace up the boots and run out of the tunnel with their nominated competition not going ahead in 2020.

Clubs in the Central Burnett Rugby League senior competition met last night to decide if the season should go ahead.

League president Cameron McDonald said it was decided a shortened 2020 season just wouldn’t be viable.

“With the restrictions in place now and even in stage three it just wouldn’t be viable for players, spectators and volunteers especially,” McDonald said.

“We’d like to think the Biloela Panthers will again apply to have a run with us next year and we’d welcome it.”

With stage three restrictions to come into effect July 10, McDonald said the limit of 100 people at the venue on game day would put too much strain on clubs.

“By the time you have two teams there you’ll find it hard to be able to fit in all the coaches, support staff, volunteers and spectators.”

The Biloela Panthers Rugby League Club met in March to determine if the senior club would fold or move to the Central Burnett competition after Rockhampton Rugby League officials said the club could not have a senior team in its competition and not field a reserves and U18 side.