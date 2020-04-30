NO BULL: Region’s carcase competition up and running

The Callide Dawson and CQ carcase competitions are forging ahead unaffected by the COVID-19 restrictions, though without their accompanying field day and championship dinner.

The competition will be one of the few events on the beef industry calendar this season, with agricultural show societies being forced to cancel their events.

The carcase competitions, which judge the end product, fall into grass-fed and grain-fed categories in a range of classes.

Competition spokesman Mike Bradshaw said 293 head of cattle in both trade and export classes were entered into the grain-fed category and went to feed at Warnoah Feedlot, Moura. on February 28.

Steers are fed for a 100-day period and heifers 70 days.

“It’s a very popular competition,” he said.

Numbers are down this year, with Mr Bradshaw attributing the drop from last year’s 583 entries to the drought and coronavirus.

Mr Bradshaw said placing the cattle on the same feedlot enabled producers to clearly gauge the standard of their stock.

“For beef producers it’s a very good way to judge whether what you’re doing is the right path,” he said.

Competition president Beau Surawski said the cattle were progressing well.

“We’ve got all breeds represented, and crossbreds as well, so they’re probably every shape, colour and size,” he said.

The grass-fed and grain-assisted component of the competition was also progressing, with nominations being accepted until May 25.

The cattle will be processed and judged at Teys Australia at Biloela and the results announced on July 3.

The Central Queensland Carcase Classic is also going ahead unchanged, with president Carlie Ward saying solid numbers of cattle had been entered in the 100-day grain-fed feed-on class, which went onto feed at Barmount Feedlot, Clarke Creek, in mid-March.

She said nominations were still being accepted for grass-fed, grain-fed and led steer hoof and hook classes, with entries closing May 4.

Funds generated from the commission for competition cattle are donated to show societies and sporting groups in the Callide Dawson Valley. Event proceeds will go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.