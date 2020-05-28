Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Business

Nissan to shut car plants

by Yuri Kageyama
28th May 2020 8:25 PM

Nissan has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia, as it sinks into the red for the first time in 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic sends global demand plunging and halts production.

Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has told reporters production in Europe will be centred on the British plant in Sunderland, and the Indonesian operation will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker reduces global production by 20 per cent.

Nissan Motor Co reported on Thursday a 671.2 billion yen ($A9.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its first annual loss since getting slammed by aftermath of the financial crisis in the year ending in March 2009.

Yokohama-based Nissan had recorded a 319 billion yen profit the previous fiscal year through March 2019.

Nissan said its global vehicle production dropped 62 per cent in April to 150,388 vehicles from a year ago. Global vehicle sales slipped almost 42 per cent last month.

Its sales for the fiscal year ended in March sank almost 15 per cent to 9.9 trillion yen ($A138.6 billion).

"The future remains unclear and it is extremely hard to predict," Uchida said.

Originally published as Nissan to shut Indonesia, Spain car plants

motoring nissan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staying fire free in the home this winter

        premium_icon Staying fire free in the home this winter

        News More care and attention needed for household items to avoid house fires, firey warns

        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence linking COVID-19 positive nurse to Blackwater death case

        Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing $2m

        premium_icon Engineering firm goes into voluntary administration owing...

        Breaking Mackay-based mining engineering company in trouble