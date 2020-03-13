Menu
Nine has confirmed The Voice Australia is still filming in front of a studio audience in Sydney.
TV

Nine says shows will go on after coronavirus scare

Seanna Cronin
by
13th Mar 2020 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM

CHANNEL 9 says two of its biggest shows will go on filming studio audiences as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

The Voice is currently filming at Fox Studios in Sydney while Ninja Warrior is filming in Melbourne. Both reality shows rely on sizeable studio audiences but they are below the 500-mark imposed by the Prime Minister's mass gatherings ban which will come into effect on Monday.

Nine has taken drastic measures at its Sydney studios after a visit from Tom Hanks' wife Ruth Wilson, who has tested positive to COVID-19

"Nine will follow any guidelines enforced by the Government in the coming days and weeks. As of this moment, there is no change to any shows on Nine, but we are closely monitoring the situation constantly," a Nine spokesperson said. 

"Audience members for The Voice and Hot Seat in recent weeks were all contacted and given advice by the relevant production companies prior to filming."

It follows Channel 10's decision to film shows including The Project, Studio 10 and Dancing With The Stars without studio audiences and this morning's dramatic axing of the Melbourne Grand Prix. 

Growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic are being felt across the entertainment industry, with studios delaying the release of major films including the latest bond movie No Time To Die and Disney's live-action epic Mulan.

Major concerts and festivals not already postponed or axed are also expected to be impacted by the mass gatherings ban.

