Next chapter begins for power station apprentices

FRESH MEAT: The four new apprentices and Callide Power Station general manager Brett Smith.

FOUR Central Queenslanders are learning the tools of the trade for maintaining CS Energy’s Callide Power Station as part of the company’s annual apprentice intake.

Samantha Dolan, Caleb Mowat, Nikkhea McClintock and Matt Chapman recently started four-year mechanical apprenticeships at the power station.

For Biloela local Samantha Dolan, a school work experience stint at the power station last year piqued her interest in working in the energy industry.

“After completing my work experience, I knew that CS Energy provided a safe and supportive learning environment,” Samantha said.

“I’m interested in learning more about the energy industry and getting up to speed with how the power station operates.”

Caleb Mowat, who is also from Biloela, said it was a fascination with the role of electricity in everyday life that prompted him to apply for the apprenticeship.

“What interested me is the fact that so many things go into generating the electricity that we use every day,” Caleb said.

Callide Power Station general manager Brett Smith said CS Energy employed apprentices and trainees at all of its sites as part of its commitment to developing the next generation of the energy industry.

“CS Energy has a long history of nurturing the energy industry’s talent pool through our apprentice and trainee program,” Mr Smith said.

“Our apprentices work hands-on with plant equipment under the guidance of committed leaders who are experts in their fields.”

CS Energy currently has 22 apprentices working across its sites.