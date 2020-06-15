Newman denies role in LNP brawling

FORMER Queensland premier Campbell Newman denies he's plotting to oust the opposition leader but admits he's worried she'll lose the October election.

Mr Newman says the Liberal National Party and parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington could see the poll slip through their fingers.

Ms Frecklington spent the weekend insisting she would lead the LNP to the election but also said backroom bully boys were trying to undermine her.

"I will not be bullied by the backroom boys of the LNP," a defiant Ms Frecklington told reporters on Sunday.

"It is disappointing there are a few blokes sitting in the back room who want things to go back to the way things were."

Mr Newman spent a single controversial term as premier after the LNP used him to oust John-Paul Langbroek, after a succession of poor polls.

Ms Frecklington called out her unnamed bullies after damaging internal party polling was leaked to the media, showing the LNP trailing in crucial marginal seats.

Asked about claims he was working against Ms Frecklington, Mr Newman said his job was as a political commentator these days.

"I'm simply saying that the LNP need to stand up, they need to speak up, they need to tell us with conviction what they will do for this state to turn it around," he said.

"At the moment we're in danger of seeing another four years of the Labor Party in this state, which would be disastrous.

"The other night on Sky News I made the point that the entire shadow cabinet could do a much better job of conveying the LNP's alternative vision for Queensland and I was very clear that I wasn't laying my criticisms at the lack of performance at one person's door, being the leader," Mr Newman said.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington talking to the media on Sunday with her deputy Tim Mander. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

Asked about the tensions, one LNP frontbencher said "it's like a horror movie from 2011". "It's the same faceless men trying to get their man in because Deb doesn't owe them anything.

"Thankfully, the old days are gone."

Ms Frecklington had her deputy leader Tim Mander with her when she faced the media on Sunday. He says suggestions of a coup are nonsense.

"Deb has my 100 per cent support and she has the support of the parliamentary wing as well," he told reporters.

The Australian reported party president president Dave Hutchinson and ex-president Bruce McIver were working against Ms Frecklington.

Mr Hutchinson and Mr McIver would not comment when contacted by the paper.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today said she does not care about the LNP, insisting she was focused on Queenslanders.

She said she had one clear purpose and that was to focus on the economic recovery for Queensland.

"If the LNP are so absorbed by themselves, that's a matter for them," she said.

Asked who would be easier to beat at the upcoming October poll - Deb Frecklington or David Crisafulli - Ms Palaszczuk said it "doesn't really matter".

"That's a matter for them," she said.

The Premier said she doesn't take anything for granted when asked whether Labor could hold onto power in about four months time.

"We are working and focused on the economic recovery of this state," she said.