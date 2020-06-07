Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.
Breaking

Newborn killed in tragic highway crash

Ashley Pillhofer
7th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWBORN baby has died in a heartbreaking highway crash south of Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a man and pregnant woman, both in their 20s, were travelling on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence when their car collided with a guard rail yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3.30pm.

"The woman, who was pregnant, was flown to Rockhampton Hospital," the police spokesman said.

The woman gave birth at Rockhampton about 7pm yesterday and the child passed away a few hours later.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man and woman suffered minor injuries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001176855.

More Stories

baby death bruce highway crash mackay qas st lawrence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Saving lives everyday

        News A Central Queensland ambulance station officer said strong relationships have ensured quality and safety in delivery of ambulance services

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees

        No more special treatment for the outback shires

        premium_icon No more special treatment for the outback shires

        News Community leaders are hopeful the region’s businesses will get a boost with...