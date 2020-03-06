NEW TREATMENT: Give yourself an energy boost

HEALING HANDS: Juanita Zischke delivering rieki to her partner Leon at her brand new rieki Hut.

A RIEKI instructor is hoping to deliver to the community the ultimate state of relaxation and help achieve balance in their lives.

Juanita Zischke has recently launched her home business, The Reiki Hut to provide residents access to the spiritual healing art of rieki.

According to the International Association of Reiki Professionals, the spiritual healing art of Reiki works by channelling positive energy into your body, with reiki practitioners typically placing their hands on the affected areas of the body or chakras that need a boost.

"I wanted to see if this is something our community wanted or needed and so far I've had a really good response," Mrs Zischke said.

"Reiki is about receiving love from the universe, instead of just shutting down and resting through meditation, I'm giving the conduit to give you energy from the universe.

"You don't have to think about anything, you just let go of all your baggage."

Mrs Zischke completed a level two rieki course in 2018 and over an hour appointment she will gently place her hands on the chakras of your body while you are laying down.

The word chakra is a Sanksrit word meaning "wheel" or "circle", and it refers to the individual circular spinning wheels of energy located throughout the body.

"What we are doing is using the energy from the universe to fire up those chakras because when they are turning harmoniously everything is great in life," Mrs Zischke said.

"When you're out of balance there's resistance and it comes in the form of anxiety or depression a lot of the time.

"Our natural state is to be calm, relaxed and free."

rieki is usually completed in complete silence to help the patient achieve a state of peace.

"We start off with three consecutive days of treatment where we go from firing up your chakras to achieving a complete balance by the end," Mrs Zischke said.

"If you can find one hour, in the grand scheme of things it's not much.

"Everyone that has been to me so far have come for pain management, an hour rest's cause they don't get that in their life, stress or even healing from operations."

To find out more or book an appointment, contact Mrs Zischke via her Facebook page, 'The rieki Hut'.