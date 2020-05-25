New top cop wants to make a big impact

NEW TO TOWN: Baralaba police's new officer in charge, Sergeant Justin Trinder (left) with Senior Constable Darren Ashton and Central Region Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridege.

THE Baralaba Police Station's new officer in charge Sergeant Justin Trinder is excited to make a real impact in his new community.

Sgt Trinder will be stationed at Baralaba for the next three years after he and his family decided the role provided a great opportunity to face fresh challenges.

"The community has welcomed my family and I with open arms," Sgt Trinder said.

"People are willing to help and give you the shirt off their backs."

Describing himself as a self-motivated person, Sgt Trinder said he wanted to cement himself in his new position and felt great satisfaction contributing to the community in a positive way.

"Our role as police is diverse and in the smaller communities I have found we have a greater impact and greater ability to make positive difference in people's lives," Sgt Trinder said.

"I will continue to do my job as professionally and ethically as possible.

"I will always do the right thing, be fair and reasonable.

"I am proud of my station and my staff."

Baralaba's new officer in charge has managed small country stations in the past, including a police shopfront at Wilsonton Toowoomba.

Sgt Trinder was sworn into the Queensland Police Service in 2009 after completing an electrical trade, and has completed predominantly general duties.

He has also performed relieving roles in the Tactical Crime Squad and had small stints in the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Sgt Trinder has family connections within the Queensland Police Service.

"My wife's father was in the QPS since 1986," he said.

"He worked all over the state and retired as an inspector last year.

"My brother-in-law is a serving police officer in Toowoomba and his wife is also a serving officer.

"My cousin was also previously in the QPS."

Sgt Trinder aims to encourage active road enforcement and community-safe initiatives in the community, and has a five-year personal goal to manage a larger station at the next rank in police command.