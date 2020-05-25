Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW TO TOWN: Baralaba police's new officer in charge, Sergeant Justin Trinder (left) with Senior Constable Darren Ashton and Central Region Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridege.
NEW TO TOWN: Baralaba police's new officer in charge, Sergeant Justin Trinder (left) with Senior Constable Darren Ashton and Central Region Assistant Commissioner Kev Guteridege.
News

New top cop wants to make a big impact

Aaron Goodwin
25th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Baralaba Police Station's new officer in charge Sergeant Justin Trinder is excited to make a real impact in his new community.

Sgt Trinder will be stationed at Baralaba for the next three years after he and his family decided the role provided a great opportunity to face fresh challenges.

"The community has welcomed my family and I with open arms," Sgt Trinder said.

"People are willing to help and give you the shirt off their backs."

Describing himself as a self-motivated person, Sgt Trinder said he wanted to cement himself in his new position and felt great satisfaction contributing to the community in a positive way.

"Our role as police is diverse and in the smaller communities I have found we have a greater impact and greater ability to make positive difference in people's lives," Sgt Trinder said.

"I will continue to do my job as professionally and ethically as possible.

"I will always do the right thing, be fair and reasonable.

"I am proud of my station and my staff."

Baralaba's new officer in charge has managed small country stations in the past, including a police shopfront at Wilsonton Toowoomba.

Sgt Trinder was sworn into the Queensland Police Service in 2009 after completing an electrical trade, and has completed predominantly general duties.

He has also performed relieving roles in the Tactical Crime Squad and had small stints in the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Sgt Trinder has family connections within the Queensland Police Service.

"My wife's father was in the QPS since 1986," he said.

"He worked all over the state and retired as an inspector last year.

"My brother-in-law is a serving police officer in Toowoomba and his wife is also a serving officer.

"My cousin was also previously in the QPS."

Sgt Trinder aims to encourage active road enforcement and community-safe initiatives in the community, and has a five-year personal goal to manage a larger station at the next rank in police command.

banana shire baralaba biloela crime police qps
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl - The world’s most binge-worthy shows are now available on a brand new super cheap streaming platform in Australia.

        Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        premium_icon Dutton slams Premier’s ‘lack of logic’, backs Hanson

        News Peter Dutton has again taken aim at Annastacia Palaszczuk

        Vital assistance for recovering farmers

        premium_icon Vital assistance for recovering farmers

        News Webinar series to help producers return to a positive cashflow after drought

        ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        premium_icon ‘We need to get this country moving and making money again’

        News With his hotel at just 18 per cent occupancy, a Banana Shire hotel owner wants...