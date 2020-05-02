New Sunday night music show launches

Michael Gudinski is launching a new Sunday night online music show to fill the void left by a lack of live concerts, while the pandemic crisis is getting the musical treatment thanks to a Melbourne theatre.

State of Music, premiering this Sunday, is part of the Victorian Government's $2.35 million Victoria Together online arts and entertainment portal.

The new site houses everything from local and regional arts galleries to Melbourne Zoo live streams.

State of Music will run each Sunday at 7.30pm for six weeks, the first episode featuring Birds of Tokyo, James Reyne, G-Flip and Diesel and can be seen on Victoria Together's You Tube and Facebook page as well as the website directly.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews meets Michael Gudinski to discuss State of Music. Pic: Supplied

The professionally-filmed show will feature a mix of established and upcoming artists from all over Australia.

"The artists can pick whatever song they want to play, they have total creative control, there are no commercials, there's also in-depth interviews with a different host each week," Gudinski said.

"Melbourne is one of the music capitals of the world. As a promoter, with 85 per cent of concerts we sell the most tickets in Melbourne. This is a Victorian initiative, but it's open to acts from all over Australia and New Zealand. Live concerts will be one of the last things to come back in, this is a great way to get your fix in the meantime.

"I've recently realised how many young people don't have TVs and watch everything on their computers or phones."

Australian musician James Reyne will play State of Music on Sunday. Pic: Supplied

The website also houses Delivered Live, the weekly live music and variety show which this week features Kate Ceberano and Olympia as well as comedian Josh Earl.

Meanwhile Gudinski is planning to rush-release a CD and vinyl recording of the Music From the Homefront concert, which was watched by over 1.1 million Australians on Anzac Day.

All proceeds will go to music industry charity Support Act.

"I went directly to the artists this week, I'm hoping every artist will agree to be on the album. We're going as fast as we can, they get the opportunity to remix or fix any vocals.

"JB HiFi have agreed to sell it at no profit. I'm picturing it as a 3CD set, hopefully that will be out within three weeks, then I want to get it pressed on commemorative deluxe vinyl, that will take eight weeks at least. I think some of the songs will go on streaming services too."

Gudinski said the concert, which featured Crowded House, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem and Missy Higgins, is one of his career highs.

"It will remain etched in Australian history and something in the Top 5 greatest moments of my life, the response has been very overwhelming and I'm very proud of the legacy that all the artists and the people who worked on it have left."

Birds of Tokyo and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra on Music From The HomeFront. Pic: AAP Image/Nine Network

PANDEMIC MUSICAL SEEKING SUBMISSIONS

It was only a matter of time for the pandemic to be turned into a musical and the co-owner of Musical Theatre Melbourne, Mark Featherby, is the first to begin the creative process.

Featherby is calling for submissions for COVID-19 - The Musical to be made via his website or Facebook page.

"We've already had three submissions and would expect 10 or 20," Featherby said.

"We don't mind if it's a comedy, a tragedy, a drama or a surreal journey but it has to be a musical."

The successful entrant will see their work staged in a concert format next October or November.

"One of the best ways to express feelings and frustrations is through the theatre," he said.

"All of these great Melbourne talents are at home feeling frustrated so this is a great creative outlet for them."

- Catherine Lambert

