New shopfront off to a great start

EXCITING TIMES: Kariboe Street Collective Management committee member Dianne Forrester was overwhelmed with the traffic on opening day.

IN a time of uncertainty for businesses across the region, one new shopfront has opened it’s doors and received a big response from the community.

Little Market Co opened it’s doors on Saturday morning and management committee member Dianne Forrester said that she was overwhelmed by the success of opening day.

“It was a constant stream of people through the door,” Mrs Forrester said.

“You never know how it will go and especially with how everything is right now.

“I think people were excited that something was opening.”

With 40 traders making up the Kariboe Street Collective now under new management and trading name, every trader got their piece of the pie on opening day.

“Everyone who is in here sold something,” Mrs Forrester said.

“We were hoping it wasn't going to be a couple of people just raking it in.

“We want to be able to keep everyone selling and keep the momentum going now that we’ve opened.

“It’s about keeping people coming through the door.”

With the closure of Target Country scheduled for early 2021 and no update on the new retailers to jump on board the Biloela Shoppingworld expansion, the Little Market Co has a chance to fill the void being left behind.

“Yes we can hopefully fill the void with some homewares and clothing wise,” Mrs Forrester said.

“We do have kids clothes and things like that but it’s a different price point.

“It’s handmade, it's not going to Target and getting a five dollar shirt, it’s paying 35 dollars for a shirt.

“At least it’s a shop that’s open, I don’t know if it will fill the Target void as such but you never know.”

Moving forward Mrs Forrester said the committee has thoughts towards some late night trading hours or night markets to grow the shopfront.