Meningococcal meningitis infection – rash. 28/2/99
New health scare in the Darling Downs region

Tobi Loftus
30th May 2020 5:00 AM
HEALTH authorities are concerned after a case of meningococcal was confirmed in the Darling Downs Health region this month. 

A Darling Downs Health spokesperson said in the past two months, there had been one confirmed case of meningococcal infection in the Darling Downs. 

"The patient was admitted to hospital but has since recovered," the spokesperson said.

"We cannot provide specific details regarding the meningococcal case due to patient confidentiality obligations."

Meningococcal is an uncommon but serious disease that can be fatal. 

It typically affects very young children and teenagers, however there are safe and effective vaccines available for these age groups.

Symptoms in babies include rash of red-purple spots, fever and a pale blotchy complexion.

Symptoms in adults include the rash, a fever and drowsiness.

The spokesperson said if someone was unwell in any regard they should see a medical professional.

