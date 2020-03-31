New facility on offer for shire’s schools

PLAYTIME is about to get a whole lot better for one lucky Banana Shire school.

Mt Murchison Primary School is expecting to have its new $254,730 multipurpose court constructed by the end of the Easter holidays.

Principal Jodie Glenn said the school has contributed $10,000 to the project with the remainder of the amount funded under the Department of Education’s School Infrastructure Program.

“I know we are only 10 kilometres out of town but to have this facility out here makes us very lucky,” Miss Glenn said.

“We can use it for a lot of our HPE programs and also invite other schools in.

“I can’t see us doing anything other than being out there for lunch time for a good while.”

Mt Murchison’s Small School BM Robyn Matheson said that the facility will allow other small schools in their cluster, Jambin, Goovigen, Wowan and Prospect Creek to hold joint-school events.

“The kids have seen some of it go up and the kids were excited seeing the cement trucks come in,” Miss Matheson said.

“Kids can access all these sports they haven’t been able to access before.

“It’s the interactions they can have with other schools in our cluster being able to come here for sport.”

The project got off the ground about two years ago thanks to the work of the school’s former principal.

The construction team have laid down the slab and are now working on the steel frame.

“The teachers have already talked about what lessons they might do in that space,” Miss Glenn said.

“For example, maths, there’s things we can do with chalk on the concrete or taking out manipulative on the concrete.

“The P & C are very excited because we can use it for discos and any other gatherings in a spot where there’s cover and concrete.”

Moving forward Miss Glenn said the school will explore how to acquire more funding to get further sports equipment to cater for the students use of the new facility.