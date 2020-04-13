Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How coronavirus affects kids
Health

New COVID-19 case confirmed for Mackay as state total climbs

12th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW confirmed case of coronavirus has been recorded for Mackay.

The new case, confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, brings the total number for the Mackay Hospital and Health Service to 14.

The number of active cases was nine, with five recovered cases.

The latest case, from Mackay, was a close contact of a returned international traveller.

"The Mackay person is a close contact of a returned international traveller and has been in home quarantine with them," MHHS said.

The new Mackay case was one of 12 confirmed by Queensland Health on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 983.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," Queensland Health said in a statement.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus mackay mackay base hospital
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        premium_icon CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        News Alisdair Robertson recently released the first version of his company’s beef cattle rules and standards.

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in...

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases