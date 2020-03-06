New business a proud highlight

Q&A with Brigitte Best

Occupation: Beauty therapist

Age: 19

Marital status: Partnered

Children: 0

This week we hear from new business owner Brigitte Best who had some straight to the point advice we could all use.

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

For more children to be adopted.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Opening my own business.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

To bring an end to domestic violence.

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

If they don't enhance your life, get rid of them.

5. How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

Two years old. You don't have a care in the world, everything is magical.

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Hugging/cuddling.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Watching Barbie movies, because I love Barbie.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

A baby laughing.

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

The 1950s as an American housewife.

10. Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

My Mum, Dad and Uncle Clay.