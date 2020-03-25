Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jordan Hayes has started a ordering app, Doneski, to connect people with takeaway food and coffee.
Jordan Hayes has started a ordering app, Doneski, to connect people with takeaway food and coffee.
Business

New app hopes to hand lifeline to battling venues

Scott Sawyer
25th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER commercial real estate agent and property valuer Jordan Hayes hopes his new app can be a lifeline to hospitality operators reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

After a decade in commercial property, Mr Hayes shifted focus to his new app Doneski, which launched on Friday as a mobile app for ordering coffee and food on the go.

The app founder said some rapid restructuring was being undertaken, to position the app as a lifeline for hospitality businesses now becoming takeaway venues.

"It's such a strange one, in some senses it's the perfect time but the industry's getting smashed," Mr Hayes said.

He said they were currently focused on bringing cafes on board, to try and keep orders filtering in for businesses facing potential wipe-out, a shift from the initial concept of streamlining the ordering process for consumers.

Mr Hayes said 3-4 cafes had signed up on Monday, and more than 100 downloads had happened on Apple and Android since Friday.

"We've now become more of a tool to try and keep the orders coming in," he said.

coronaviruspromo

The launch had initially targeted Queensland-only, but a large operator in Adelaide had contacted him Monday about bringing a large chain of venues in on the app.

That had prompted another rethink, with a more broad approach being taken, to try and assist venues wherever needed.

Mr Hayes said he'd wiped the $16.50 monthly subscription fee for cafes, restaurants, bars and other venues for at least three months, in a bid to help venues through what loomed as an incredibly difficult period ahead.

He said there'd been "really positive feedback" on the app.

"If the orders can trickle through … it will help them," Mr Hayes said.

He said several local cafes were already signed up, with more set to come online in the coming days.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast doneski app health hospitality
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Do I still have to vote this weekend?

        Politics Queensland’s electoral commission has set the record straight on whether voting in local government elections is still compulsory despite the coronavirus crisis.

        Drought doesn’t ruin this bride’s special day

        premium_icon Drought doesn’t ruin this bride’s special day

        News Lovestruck groom prematurely proposes at the clothesline ahead of Fiji holiday

        REVEALED: The best customer service in Biloela

        premium_icon REVEALED: The best customer service in Biloela

        News We asked, you voted. Here’s the best customer service person in Biloela.

        ‘It’s like Christmas’, bottle shops cleaning up

        premium_icon ‘It’s like Christmas’, bottle shops cleaning up

        News Beer suppliers experiencing a spike in sales and activity as residents race to grab...