Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

New app aims to preserve indigenous languages

Carlie Walker
10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Butchulla language is one of more than 780 indigenous languages being preserved thanks to a new app.

The app is called Gambay, which means "together" in Butchulla language.

The app features an interactive map that promotes the diversity of Aboriginal languages and Torres Strait Islander languages.

Warragamay sisters Melinda Holden and Bridget Priman are the driving force behind the map.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller said the app would be an important tool for teaching the language.

"Anything that help preserve any indigenous language is important," he said.

"In modern times you have to adapt to what people are using and apps are what people are using."

More Stories

app butchulla indigenous language
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t get to play in 2020

        UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        premium_icon UPDATE: Status of upcoming events

        News As the threat of COVID-19 begins to ease, event organisers are making tough...

        New majority shareholder takes over CQ mine

        premium_icon New majority shareholder takes over CQ mine

        News A $125 million sale price will see a new copper mining and exploration company take...

        Closed doors could unlock key to future growth

        premium_icon Closed doors could unlock key to future growth

        News Business owners and real estate agents confident there are business opportunities...