Netflix tool making self-isolation easier

Netflix has created a way for you to still binge watch all your favourite shows with your friends even if you are self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

Netflix has created a way for you to still binge watch all your favourite shows with your friends even if you are self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

A little-known Netflix feature may be the key to making self-isolation and social distancing as a result of the coronavirus a little easier.

For many people staying in your home for 14 days straight, while necessary, doesn't exactly sound like the most exciting way to spend two weeks.

However, you can still binge watch all your favourite shows with your friends or organise a group movie night by using a handy tool from Netflix.

The 'Netflix Party' feature allows you to watch content with your friends online by syncing video playback and allowing you to have a group chat with your mates as you all watch.

While it isn't a new feature, it is still the perfect option if you want to hang out with your friends but need to stay home.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: What social gatherings are now banned?

Netflix Party allows you to binge watch shows with your friends.

Here's how to get started: