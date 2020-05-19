Neighbour’s ‘insane’ note roasted

Neighbour leaves mum letter about how long she should let her child play outside. Picture: Twitter/ HinemanBobbie

A mother has claimed she received a letter from her neighbour asking that she only let her toddler outside for 15 minutes a day.

She shared a screenshot of the note on Twitter, which said the child's "giggling" was "very disruptive" for their dogs and bird, The Sun reports.

The woman, who appears to be based in the US, uploaded a photo of the note in full, with the caption: "Yes this is real."

It read: "Dear 'neighbour', You moved to the neighbourhood a year ago and I wanted to give you time to correct this problem on your own, but you are apparently too inconsiderate to do so.

"Every day this week, when the weather has been nice and windows are open, you proceed to let your small child run free in your backyard and laugh and giggle and carry on without end.

"This is very disruptive for my two dogs and my bird who sits next to the window and like to look into your yard.

I think you need to buy your child a horn. — Last pick for dodge ball (@FullnameNotreal) May 17, 2020

I was thinking a drum set. — Bobbie Hineman (@HinemanBobbie) May 17, 2020

Where can I ship you the drum set and air horns? I’ll throw in a bullhorn too... — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) May 17, 2020

"Perhaps you could ask him to tone it down a bit, or at least limit his outside time to 15-20 minutes a day so my dogs can be outside without seeing him running around."

The typed note then took an even more serious tone.

"If this kind of behaviour persists, I WILL CALL THE POLICE!" it concluded.

While the note hasn't be substantiated, many have been equally outraged and amused by its contents, retweeting it more than 10,000 times to savagely roast the sender.

Let them call the police.



The police could use a good laugh. — Quentin Quarantino (@grounder761) May 17, 2020

I’m sure the police will get right on that. — the gater is social distancing. you should too (@Andy_Lofgren) May 18, 2020

I feel the anger rising just reading that! — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💚🐟🌍🕯#FBPE #ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) May 18, 2020

One person joked: "I think you need to buy your child a horn," to which the mum replied: "I was thinking a drum set."

Another added: "Let them call the police. The police could use a good laugh."

And one person said: "Let that person call the police. They are going to look insane. Give your child large, loud musical instruments or pots and pans to bang."

The mother is yet to reveal if the dispute has been settled.

